Boy dies in hit-and-run along EDSA Busway

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2024 | 12:00am
The victim and his two companions were crossing the northbound lane of the carousel along Dario Bridge in Barangay Apolonio Samson when he was hit by a bus at around 12:20 a.m., police said.
MANILA, Philippines —  A 13-year-old boy died after a bus hit him along the EDSA Busway in Quezon City yesterday.

The victim and his two companions were crossing the northbound lane of the carousel along Dario Bridge in Barangay Apolonio Samson when he was hit by a bus at around 12:20 a.m., police said.

The boy, a resident of Barangay Baesa, was declared dead on the spot by members of a rescue team.

Witnesses said the bus driver sped off from the scene instead of helping the boy.

“The bus stopped, but it was only the conductor that checked,” one of the boy’s companions told GMA News.

He said they were about to get firewood when the hit-and-run incident occurred.

Police investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television footages at the scene to identify the vehicle’s license plate.           

