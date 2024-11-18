^

EU Green Diplomacy Weeks in ASEAN 2024: Filipino youth map the future of climate resilience

November 18, 2024 | 3:15pm
The Map for Climate event was held as part of the annual EU Green Diplomacy Weeks in ASEAN 2024. The event provided a hands-on mapathon experience for participants to learn how to use OpenStreetMap to map climate-vulnerable areas in the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — The World Risk Index 2023 ranks the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country in the world, followed by Indonesia and India.

On November 8, over 450 young people participated online and in person, in the Map for Climate event in Southern Leyte. 

OpenStreetMap is a free mapping tool that can map areas vulnerable to climate risks, such as urban flooding, coastal erosion, deforestation and other environmental hazards.

These maps will serve as invaluable resources for local governments, communities and policymakers in developing disaster preparedness strategies and promoting sustainable urban planning practices. 

The EU Green Diplomacy Week is one of the EU’s global campaigns to promote cooperation on climate change and inspire meaningful action.

This annual event has evolved into a significant occasion where the EU and its Member States host a series of events worldwide, fostering dialogue and collaboration on climate issues. These events serve as a platform to showcase successful sustainability initiatives and motivate further green actions.

“Over the years, ASEAN has demonstrated commitment to addressing climate change, including through multisectoral dialogue and relevant activities involving key partners across various sectors”, said Jihan Abdul Rahman, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Brunei Darussalam to ASEAN, as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations.

She highlighted the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change to facilitate regional climate change coordination and cooperation across Southeast Asia, and added that “by emphasizing climate action, such as sustainable transport, eliminating pollution and ensuring a just transition for all, ASEAN, in collaboration with our valuable partners including the EU, can build a more resilient region better prepared to withstand the impacts of climate change.”

"The European Union is committed to supporting our partners in their respective green transitions, including ASEAN Member States,” said the EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam.

“This event shows our commitment to continue working together with ASEAN towards a greener sustainable and inclusive future. It is an opportunity to encourage and motivate individuals, communities and organizations to take stronger actions—to protect, preserve and restore our environment, for now and for future generations,” he added. 

 

