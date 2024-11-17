Navy seizes P17.8 million smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

Rear Adm. Francisco Tagamolila Jr., commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao and Joint Task Force Poseidon, said Navy personnel were on a routine patrol on Thursday when they intercepted the motorboat near Pangutaran Island.

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Navy seized P17.8 million worth of cigarettes smuggled aboard a motorboat off an island in Sulu.

Tagamolila said the five crewmembers of the motorboat failed to present the documents needed to transport 300 master cases of cigarettes to Luuk town in Sulu.

He added that the five were apprehended and escorted to Zamboanga City, where they were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for investigation.