2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 5:07pm
2 minors die in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack
The car of the cousins Johari and Hamod, both surnamed Moksin, who both died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in an attack while in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on Nov. 14, 2024.
COTABATO CITY— Two male minors were killed in a gun attack along a busy highway in Barangay Labu-Labu in Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday afternoon, November 14.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Jaime Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday, November 15, that cousins, Johari Moksin and Hamod Moksin, were in a car when they were attacked by gunmen in Barangay Labu-Labu, near the town proper of Shariff Aguak. 

The duo died instantly from bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

The Shariff Aguak Municipal Police Station, in an initial report to the office of Macapaz in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao del Norte, said the victims are residents of the nearby Mamasapano town in Maguindanao del Sur, not too distant from Barangay Labu-Labu.

The gunmen who killed them both with assault rifles and pistols escaped immediately using a getaway vehicle, according to police investigators and barangay officials in Labu-Labu.

