Philippine-US combat drills in Maguindanao del Norte in full swing

The long-range nighttime target shooting drill, part of the Philippine-US Marine Exercise 2025, was held at the training school of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY — Military and police snipers practiced long-range nighttime target shooting at an Army training school in Datu Odin Sinsuat town on Friday, April 5, as part of the Marine Exercise 2025, which is jointly facilitated by Philippine and US Marine officials.

The Marine Exercise 2025 was launched last week at Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte, by representatives from the United States Marine Corps and officials from the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade, which is based in the area.

Barira is an upland town in Maguindanao del Norte, located in the Bangsamoro region. Camp Iranun, the base of the 1st Marine Brigade in Barira, was originally the main stronghold of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), previously known as Camp Abubakar. Government forces took over the camp in July 2000, after about four months of heavy clashes in the hinterlands, which resulted in fatalities on both sides.

Officials from the 1st Marine Brigade and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters on Sunday, April 6, that Filipino Marines, Army and police personnel, as well as members of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police, participated in live-fire marksmanship training on Friday at the 6th ID’s training school in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Local executives in Maguindanao del Norte’s Parang, Barira, Buldon, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Datu Blah Sinsuat towns, all guarded by Marine units, are supporting Marine Exercise 2025, the commander of the 6th ID, Army Major Gen. Donald Gumiran and Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, who leads the 1st Marine Brigade, separately said on Sunday.

The local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, known as the fishing capital and touted as the most peaceful town in the province, is now preparing to host the April 9 Philippine-US Marine joint amphibious assault exercise in its municipal capital, Barangay Pura.

“Our municipality will benefit much from this exercise economy-wise. There are other towns in our province that have coastal areas but this will be held in Datu Blah Sinsuat. It will boost the image of our municipality as a good investment destination,” Mayor Marshal Sinsuat, chairperson of their multi-sector Municipal Peace and Order Council, said.

The April 9 amphibious combat drill in Datu Blah Sinsuat will mark the culmination of Marine Exercise 2025.