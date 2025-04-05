5 killed, 9 hurt as van skids off road in Mountain Province

Barangay Ampawilen in Mountain Province's Sadanga town as seen on Google Maps.

BAGUIO CITY — Five people died and nine others were injured when a van plunged into a 50-meter ravine in Barangay Ampawilen, Sadanga town, Mountain Province, on Friday night, April 4, 2025.

Four passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The fatalities were identified as Vance Quinto Hernandez Jr., Gerardo Navarro, Veronica Hipolito, and an unidentified woman.

Jay Niño Beland was declared dead-on-arrival at the hospital.

The injured passengers include Mary Joy Reyes, 45, and Archie Reyes, 25, both from Manila; Cherish Quimpan Femal, 20, from Cavite; Manuel Lap, 26, from Malvar, Batangas; Elvis Acupan, 25, and Arlette Sarmiento, both from Ilocos Norte; Ham Sua, 23, and Christine Cuidamat, both from Tagaytay City; and Dan Dacoycoy, 24, from Bacarra, Ilocos Norte. All are receiving treatment at Bontoc General Hospital in Mountain Province’s capital.

Police investigators said the victims were traveling in a white van en route to Buscalan in Tinglayan town, Kalinga. While navigating the Mt. Province-Kalinga-Cagayan Road in Ampawilen, the van reportedly skidded.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the ravine.