2 motorcycle riders killed in daylight ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY — Two motorcycle riders were killed in a brazen daytime ambush in Barangay Sapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Friday, April 4.

Officials from the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office confirmed to reporters on Saturday, April 5, that Rohaima Saban and Abdulazis Lusay died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.

Local officials, including members of the Radjah Buayan Municipal Peace and Order Council, reported that Saban and Lusay were traveling together on a motorcycle when they were ambushed by gunmen positioned along a stretch of highway passing through Barangay Sapakan, not far from the town center.

Intelligence agents from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police and the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade are assisting investigators from the Radjah Buayan police in identifying the perpetrators of the attack.

The assailants fled the scene and are now the subject of a joint police-military manhunt.

At least 20 individuals have been killed in a series of gun attacks across Maguindanao del Sur—a province within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region—since January 12. This coincides with the implementation of a nationwide gun ban by the Commission on Elections to ensure peaceful elections in May 2025.