Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Jolo operation

The two shabu peddlers, from whom policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Jolo, Sulu on April 5, 2025 are now detained and awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu, on Saturday night, April 5.

Officials from the Jolo Municipal Police Station and the Sulu Provincial Police Office confirmed the arrest of Mahadzer Tulawie, 32, and his 18-year-old accomplice, Benqalief Hayudini, on Sunday, April 6, after they sold 250 grams of shabu, worth P1.7 million, to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives during a sting operation near the Senator Santanina Rasul Sports Complex in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu, on Saturday night.

Provincial and municipal police officials reported to Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, that Tulawie and Hayudini surrendered peacefully after realizing they had sold their illegal merchandise to policemen disguised as drug dependents.

The suspects are now detained in a police facility in Jolo, the capital of Sulu.

Macapaz told reporters that the entrapment operation leading to the arrest of Tulawie and Hayudini was carried out by personnel from various PRO-BAR units in Sulu, with assistance from local executives and barangay leaders in the province.