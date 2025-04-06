^

Nation

Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Jolo operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 5:48pm
Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Jolo operation
The two shabu peddlers, from whom policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Jolo, Sulu on April 5, 2025 are now detained and awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Plainclothes policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu, on Saturday night, April 5.

Officials from the Jolo Municipal Police Station and the Sulu Provincial Police Office confirmed the arrest of Mahadzer Tulawie, 32, and his 18-year-old accomplice, Benqalief Hayudini, on Sunday, April 6, after they sold 250 grams of shabu, worth P1.7 million, to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives during a sting operation near the Senator Santanina Rasul Sports Complex in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu, on Saturday night.

Provincial and municipal police officials reported to Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, that Tulawie and Hayudini surrendered peacefully after realizing they had sold their illegal merchandise to policemen disguised as drug dependents.

The suspects are now detained in a police facility in Jolo, the capital of Sulu.

Macapaz told reporters that the entrapment operation leading to the arrest of Tulawie and Hayudini was carried out by personnel from various PRO-BAR units in Sulu, with assistance from local executives and barangay leaders in the province.

JOLO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 &lsquo;fake news peddlers&rsquo; charged

2 ‘fake news peddlers’ charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against two people who spread on social media an edited video of the crowd taken during...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec orders removal of poll devices from Davao house

Comelec orders removal of poll devices from Davao house

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has ordered the removal of satellite devices and solar panels that will be used in the May...
Nation
fbtw
Man nabbed for selling fake power meters

Man nabbed for selling fake power meters

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A man was arrested for posing as contractor of the Manila Electric Co. or Meralco and selling fake electricity meters in Calamba,...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City updates class suspension guidelines

Quezon City updates class suspension guidelines

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an updated localized guideline for suspensions of face-to-face classes during inclement...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO relieves EPD chief

NCRPO relieves EPD chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
To give way to an impartial investigation, Eastern Police District chief Brig. Gen. Villamor Tuliao was relieved from his...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Porac mayor sacked over POGO

Porac mayor sacked over POGO

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed Mayor Jaime Capil of Porac, Pampanga for allegedly failing to stop the operation...
Nation
fbtw
2 die, 7 injured in Sultan Kudarat road mishap

2 die, 7 injured in Sultan Kudarat road mishap

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Two people died while seven others were injured in a collision involving a car and a pick-up truck in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat...
Nation
fbtw
5 killed, 9 hurt as van skids off road in Mountain Province

5 killed, 9 hurt as van skids off road in Mountain Province

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Five people died and nine others were injured when a van plunged into a 50-meter ravine in Barangay Ampawilen, Sadanga town,...
Nation
fbtw
2 motorcycle riders killed in daylight ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

2 motorcycle riders killed in daylight ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two motorcycle riders were killed in a brazen daytime ambush in Barangay Sapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with