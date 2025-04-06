Cops seize P2-million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City operation

COTABATO CITY — Non-uniformed policemen seized P2 million worth of shabu from a male dealer who was entrapped in Barangay Baliwasan, Zamboanga City, on Wednesday, April 2.

In a report released on Saturday, April 5, the office of Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of the Police Regional Office-9, stated that the suspect was immediately frisked and cuffed after selling 305 grams of shabu to their anti-narcotics agents during a tradeoff along Sampaloc Drive in Barangay Baliwasan.

The suspect is now detained at a facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the P2 million worth of shabu confiscated from him to be used as evidence.

Local officials said that the suspect is known for distributing shabu in several barangays in Zamboanga City and nearby towns in Zamboanga Sibugay province

Radio reports on Saturday from Cotabato City and provinces in the Bangsamoro region quoted officials from PRO-9 and the Zamboanga City Police Office, stating that the entrapment operation that led to the suspect's arrest was carried out by police officers with the help of community leaders who were aware of his drug trafficking activities.