3 drug den operators in Lanao Sur busted

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 3:45pm
The three drug den operators entrapped by anti-narcotics agents in Wao, Lanao del Sur on Nov. 11, 2024, are now detained, charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down three drug den operators, one of them a security guard, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Western Wao in Wao town in Lanao del Sur on Monday, November 11.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Wednesday, November 13, that Saadudin Mitmug Bagul, who is a security guard, and his cohorts, John Mark Villasista Tolentino and Jayson Belong Valeria are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

The three of them were immediately arrested after selling P68,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in a tradeoff right in the premises of their drug den at Purok 5 in Barangay Western Wao. 

The entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of the office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and municipal officials in Wao, according to Castro. 

Castro said it was the relatives of Bagul, Tolentino and Valeria who provided them information about their drug trafficking activities and operation of a drug den, enabling PDEA-BARMM agents to promptly mount the sting that resulted in their arrest.

LANAO DEL SUR

PDEA
