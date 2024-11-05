^

Nation

BARMM’s Regional Plan of Action for Children launched

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 4:21pm
BARMMâ€™s Regional Plan of Action for Children launched
Officials of the Bangsamoro social services ministry led the launch of the Regional Plan of Action for Children in Cotabato City on Nov. 4, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government launched the Regional Plan of Action for Children, a framework for more comprehensive child welfare programs in areas devastated by decades of secessionist strife, via a symbolic rite on Monday, November 4.

Officials of the Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, led by Minister Raissa Jajurie, officiated the launching of the Regional Plan of Action for Children (RPAC) at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the 32-hectare BARMM capitol in Cotabato City.

Jajurie told reporters then that the RPAC provides social workers in BARMM and cooperating communities with adequate child welfare and rights protection insights as guides in intensifying programs for children across the autonomous region.

BARMM covers three cities and five provinces, where some towns have just started reeling off from poverty and underdevelopment caused by a drawn-out Moro uprising for self-governance that waned only after the national government had forged separate peace compacts with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.  

Organizers deliberately jibed the launching of the RPAC with Monday’s start of the nationwide observance of National Children’s Month.

Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema, whose office has foreign-assisted projects addressing child labor and the use of children as combatants, said on Tuesday that they shall support the implementation of the RPAC, drafted by planners and researchers in the MSSD-BARMM and in other regional agencies.

Officials of non-government humanitarian entities involved in the joint anti-child labor programs of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM and the International Labour Organization, which is an agency of the United Nations, also separately told reporters on Tuesday that they have committed support for RPAC’s application in all towns and cities in the autonomous region.

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO suspends license of South Korean over Clark fire incident

LTO suspends license of South Korean over Clark fire incident

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended the license of a South Korean man involved in a recent fire incident at a gasoline...
Nation
fbtw
COC filing for BARMM polls starts

COC filing for BARMM polls starts

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Elections officers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao yesterday started accepting certificates of candidacy...
Nation
fbtw
LTO-NCR revenue hits P7 billion

LTO-NCR revenue hits P7 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region has collected P7.052 billion in revenue for the first nine months of...
Nation
fbtw
RCEF eyed to assist farmers, fishers hit by Kristine

RCEF eyed to assist farmers, fishers hit by Kristine

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A measure approved by the bicameral conference committee, expanding the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund from P10 billion...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos names new DOJ prosecutor general

Marcos names new DOJ prosecutor general

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed Richard Fadullon as the new prosecutor general of the Department of Justice.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Probe POGO hub raid, DILG chief urged

Probe POGO hub raid, DILG chief urged

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Secretary Jonvic Remulla of the Department of the Interior and Local Government has been asked to conduct a motu proprio investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Over 400,000 eligible households waiting for inclusion in 4Ps

Over 400,000 eligible households waiting for inclusion in 4Ps

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Over 400,000 waitlisted households have been validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to be eligible...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-village chief shot dead, wife wounded

Ex-village chief shot dead, wife wounded

By Cesar Ramirez | 17 hours ago
A former village chairman was killed while his wife was wounded in an attack by unidentified assailants in this town on...
Nation
fbtw
2 rebels surrender in Bukidnon

2 rebels surrender in Bukidnon

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Two suspected communist insurgents surrendered to the military in Bukidnon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with