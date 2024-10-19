Policewoman shot dead in Kidapawan City

A gunman shot dead a policewoman in a daring attack along a busy street in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province on Friday night, October 18.

Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Saturday that Police Cpl. Rolinda Nono Tabamo died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.

Tabamo, last assigned at the Tantangan Municipal Police Station in Tantangan town in South Cotabato, has not reported for duty for a long time and was facing an administrative suit for absence without official leave, his friends and relatives were quoted as saying in reports by different radio stations in Central Mindanao on Saturday morning.

Tabamo was standing at the entrance to her commercial laundry shop along the busy Datu Ingkal Street in Kidapawan City when one of two men on a motorcycle that pulled over about three meters away came close and shot her twice in the head, killing her instantly.

The duo immediately escaped using their motorcycle.

Gulmatico said investigators in the Kidapawan City Police Office are to enlist the help of Tabamo’s relatives and former companions in the police stations where she was assigned in putting closure to the gun attack that resulted in her death.