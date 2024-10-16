20 BuCor personnel sacked for misconduct

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty personnel of the Bureau of Corrections have been dismissed from the service for misconduct and other offenses since BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang assumed the post in 2022.

BuCor data showed that 70 personnel have been suspended, 10 fined and 19 reprimanded.

Catapang said these disciplinary actions were imposed for offenses such as gross neglect of duty, serious dishonesty, misconduct and insubordination.

The move is part of the BuCor’s efforts to remove misfits in the agency and ensure accountability within the ranks, he said.

Catapang emphasized that the actions taken reflect his firm commitment to reforming the BuCor.

“This is a clear message that we will not tolerate any misconduct and inefficiencies in our organization, while we will reward with promotion those who uphold ethical standards to ensure effective and fair delivery of public services,” he said.

Catapang said he hopes to maintain discipline not only among current BuCor employees, but also in setting expectations for future hires.

He has launched the “Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas” initiative, which implements a range of penalties depending on the severity of violations, demonstrating fairness and consistency within the agency.

Since taking office, Catapang has promoted 95 BuCor personnel, further cementing his commitment to recognizing those who adhere to ethical standards.

He said reforming the bureau is crucial in restoring public trust and creating a more transparent, efficient and ethical workplace.

Catapang said he would not hesitate to dismiss erring BuCor personnel.