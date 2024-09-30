^

Grade 11 student dies from alleged hazing in Nueva Ecija

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 4:19pm
Grade 11 student dies from alleged hazing in Nueva Ecija
This satellite image shows Jaen in Nueva Ecija.
Screengrab from Google Earth

MANILA, Philippines — An 18-year-old student from Nueva Ecija was found dead on Sunday night, September 29, after allegedly taking part in the initiation rites of a fraternity.

The victim, identified as Ren Joseph Bayan, was reportedly subjected to the final initiation rites by members of the Tau-Gamma Phi fraternity before his death, according to a Radyo DZBB report. 

The incident was reported by Bayan's aunt to the Jaen municipal police Sunday evening.

Two members of the fraternity brought Bayan's lifeless body to his residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Jaen municipal police. The suspects immediately fled after delivering his body and remain at large, based on the accounts of the victim's aunt and witnesses, as reported by Radyo DZBB.

The municipal police has sought the assistance of the Nueva Ecija Provincial Forensic Unit for an autopsy to determine Bayan's exact cause of death. 

Bayan was a Grade 11 student taking up the Technical-Vocational Learner track at San Pablo National High School in Jaen, Nueva Ecija. 

In a post on Facebook, the school extended its condolences to the family of Bayan and said the community was deeply mourning his passing. 

The school's post included photos of Bayan and the date Sept. 29, 2024. 

"SPNHS extends its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, along with fervent prayers that he may find peace and rest in the company of the Lord Almighty," the school said on social media.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Department of Education for comment and will update this report with its response.

In October 2023, a graduating student of the Philippine College of Criminology passed away after sustaining injuries during the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi chapter there.

Prior to that, in February 2023, Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig died after being paddled to death during the initiation rites of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity. 

A Senate probe into the effectivity of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018 in March 2023 led senators to recommend that any fraternity or sorority involved in hazing should face collective punishment and be held accountable to the families of victims.

The Anti-Hazing Act was amended in 2018 to impose a total ban on hazing following the death of Horacio Castillo III, a University of Santo Tomas law freshman, during Aegis Juris fraternity rites.

Despite these amendments, police records show “14 or 18” reported violations of the law since 2018, with many cases being dismissed, according to the Philippine National Police. — Cristina Chi

HAZING

NUEVA ECIJA

POLICE
