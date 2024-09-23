^

Nation

Free rides deployed for 2-day transport strike

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 8:03am
Free rides deployed for 2-day transport strike
Protesters from transport group PISTON launch a two-day strike as seen in this photo release on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
PISTON

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are providing free rides for commuters affected by the two-day transport strike starting Monday, September 23.

The strike, which transport groups Piston and Manibela are leading, is in protest of the lapsed deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle franchise consolidation the Marcos administration which essentially phases out traditional jeepneys.

Public transportation regular LTFRB announced Sunday it would deploy "Libreng Sakay" (Free Rides) vehicles to assist commuters.

The initiative is part of the agency's standard operating procedure when transport workers walk off in protest.

The Philippine National Police and other local government units have also announced the deployment of vehicles for stranded passengers.

Strike details

The transport strike is expected to involve around 30,000 jeepney drivers in the National Capital Region and at least 100,000 others nationwide.

The protesting groups are opposing the PUV modernization program and demanding:

  • The cancellation of forced franchise consolidation
  • Renewal of franchises for all PUV operators, including those who choose not to consolidate
  • Redirection of funds towards rehabilitation of traditional jeepneys
  • Permission for withdrawal from franchise consolidation for those who have already joined

Despite the strike, the LTFRB maintains that the April 30 deadline—five months ago—for PUV consolidation remains in effect, as mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

vuukle comment

MANIBELA

PISTON

PUVMP

TRANSPORT STRIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
The Department of Education has retrieved the last batch of the P3 billion worth of learning materials that were withheld...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

MMDA personnel dies after being hit by SUV on EDSA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
A personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle along the...
Nation
fbtw
STAR reporter wins BFAR plum

STAR reporter wins BFAR plum

8 hours ago
The Philippine Star reporter Bella Cariaso (in photo) was recognized in the recent Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits suspended Antique mayor&rsquo;s property

Fire hits suspended Antique mayor’s property

By Jennifer Rendon | 8 hours ago
Vehicles worth about P12.2 million were destroyed in a fire that hit a property of a suspended mayor in Antique before dawn...
Nation
fbtw
P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig

P3.94 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Christine Boton | 8 hours ago
The Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu weighing 580 grams and...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
fbtw
7 undeclared Chinese turned over to BI

7 undeclared Chinese turned over to BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Friday turned over to the Bureau of Immigration the seven allegedly undeclared Chinese nationals...
Nation
fbtw
Bicol workers receive assistance

Bicol workers receive assistance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Over 31,000 workers from different provinces in Bicol have received emergency employment and livelihood assistance, according...
Nation
fbtw
Slain poll exec&rsquo;s P3 million cash missing

Slain poll exec’s P3 million cash missing

By Ed Amoroso | 8 hours ago
Cash money amounting to P3 million was taken by suspected assailants from election officer Emmanuel Gacott and his wife Frenie,...
Nation
fbtw
Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Army collected 38 more firearms and military-type weapons surrendered voluntarily by residents of different...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with