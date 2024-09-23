Free rides deployed for 2-day transport strike

Protesters from transport group PISTON launch a two-day strike as seen in this photo release on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are providing free rides for commuters affected by the two-day transport strike starting Monday, September 23.

The strike, which transport groups Piston and Manibela are leading, is in protest of the lapsed deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle franchise consolidation the Marcos administration which essentially phases out traditional jeepneys.

Public transportation regular LTFRB announced Sunday it would deploy "Libreng Sakay" (Free Rides) vehicles to assist commuters.

The initiative is part of the agency's standard operating procedure when transport workers walk off in protest.

The Philippine National Police and other local government units have also announced the deployment of vehicles for stranded passengers.

Strike details

The transport strike is expected to involve around 30,000 jeepney drivers in the National Capital Region and at least 100,000 others nationwide.

The protesting groups are opposing the PUV modernization program and demanding:

The cancellation of forced franchise consolidation

Renewal of franchises for all PUV operators, including those who choose not to consolidate

Redirection of funds towards rehabilitation of traditional jeepneys

Permission for withdrawal from franchise consolidation for those who have already joined

Despite the strike, the LTFRB maintains that the April 30 deadline—five months ago—for PUV consolidation remains in effect, as mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.