7 undeclared Chinese turned over to BI

In a statement, the PCG said the BI would take custody of the seven Chinese nationals, who will remain detained while legal proceedings are ongoing.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday turned over to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) the seven allegedly undeclared Chinese nationals who were found aboard the dredging vessel MV Sangko Uno in Navotas City.

The Coast Guard Investigation and Detection Management Service will have joint custody of the seven foreigners, particularly when they have to appear before the regional trial court in Navotas City.

Among the charges filed against the seven Chinese were violations of the immigration law and the unlawful entry of foreign nationals.

PCG acting spokesperson Lt. Cdr. Michael John Encina earlier said the seven Chinese nationals only presented tourist visas.

The PCG conducted an initial inspection on Sept. 15 and found five Chinese nationals on board the Sangko Uno. During a follow-up inspection last Tuesday, they discovered two more Chinese nationals.