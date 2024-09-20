Lone bettor wins P19-M lotto 6/42 jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won more than the P19 million jackpot prize in the 6/42 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office daily raffle on Thursday, September 19.

The winner guessed the six-digit winning combination of 05-26-02-21-08-27, which had a total jackpot of P19,033,913.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the ticket was purchased at Waltermart Center in General Trias City.

About 56 bettors won P24,000 for guessing five digits in the same lotto game.

Meanwhile, no one guessed the winning combination of the 6/49 Super Lotto, 32-24-38-03-05-15, which has a jackpot prize of P62,995,035.

The 6/42 lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. — intern Marco Luis Beech