Wanted for murder of brother, relatives, arrested in Maguindanao del Norte

Reydan Lisdan Uga, wanted for multiple murder, is now locked in a police detention facility in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY —The police had finally locked in jail an elusive suspect in the murder of his own brother, brother-in-law and four other relatives in separate attacks, arrested in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday night, September 17.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday that the long wanted Reydan Lisdan Uga was cornered by policemen in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat. The authorities acted on tips from his own relatives about his presence in the area.

Uga peacefully surrendered when he was shown copies of warrants for his arrest, one of which was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City, by personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by their chief, Lt. Col. Samuel Roy Susuban, and officials of other PRO-BAR units involved in the operation that resulted in his arrest.

Tanggawohn said local officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat, a component-municipality of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, helped their municipal police force locate Uga in Barangay Awang.

Relatives of Uga in Datu Odin Sinsuat told reporters he separately killed, in recent years, his own brother, his brother-in-law and four other close relatives over minor, supposedly resolvable disputes.