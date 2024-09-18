^

Nation

Wanted for murder of brother, relatives, arrested in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 5:23pm
Wanted for murder of brother, relatives, arrested in Maguindanao del Norte
Reydan Lisdan Uga, wanted for multiple murder, is now locked in a police detention facility in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The police had finally locked in jail an elusive suspect in the murder of his own brother, brother-in-law and four other relatives in separate attacks, arrested in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday night, September 17.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday that the long wanted Reydan Lisdan Uga was cornered by policemen in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat. The authorities acted on tips from his own relatives about his presence in the area.

Uga peacefully surrendered when he was shown copies of warrants for his arrest, one of which was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cotabato City, by personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by their chief, Lt. Col. Samuel Roy Susuban, and officials of other PRO-BAR units involved in the operation that resulted in his arrest.

Tanggawohn said local officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat, a component-municipality of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, helped their municipal police force locate Uga in Barangay Awang. 

Relatives of Uga in Datu Odin Sinsuat told reporters he separately killed, in recent years, his own brother, his brother-in-law and four other close relatives over minor, supposedly resolvable disputes.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ: Guo-officiated marriages valid

DOJ: Guo-officiated marriages valid

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Marriages officiated by dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac will remain valid, according to an official of the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto prize to hit P175.5 million

Ultra Lotto prize to hit P175.5 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office expects the jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto to reach P175.5 million for...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Cavite road mishap

2 die in Cavite road mishap

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Two people died in a collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Silang, Cavite yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec extends voter reactivation deadline

Comelec extends voter reactivation deadline

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Over five million deactivated voters have until Sept. 25 to reactivate their registration to be able to vote in the 2025 midterm...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 17

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 17

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Classes in several areas are suspended on Tuesday, September 17, due to inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bomb threat hits DFA

Bomb threat hits DFA

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
Employees of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City were evacuated yesterday due to a bomb threat, disrupting the...
Nation
fbtw
Grab allows audio recording for passengers&rsquo; safety

Grab allows audio recording for passengers’ safety

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Passengers of ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines may now record the audio of their trips as part of security features developed...
Nation
fbtw
PDEA gets 99 new agents

PDEA gets 99 new agents

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has 99 new anti-narcotics agents to boost the government’s campaign against illegal...
Nation
fbtw
DOH lauds Metro Manila Council ban on swimming in floods

DOH lauds Metro Manila Council ban on swimming in floods

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday described as “good news” the decision of the Metro Manila Council to adopt...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with