Major roads in Northern Luzon, Western Visayas closed due to erosion

A bird's eye view of Kennon Road in the Ilocos Region ni this undated photo from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

MANILA, Philippines — Four major roads in the Philippines have been closed due to severe weather conditions, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Wednesday, September 17.

The closures affect areas in Ifugao, Benguet, Isabela and Antique provinces due to flooding and soil erosion caused by recent tropical storms and the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat."

Closed roads

Kennon Road: A section of this major thoroughfare in Baguio City, specifically at K0223+020 in Sitio Camp 2, Barangay Twin Peaks, Tuba, Benguet, has been closed due to a road slip.

Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road: This road in Ap-Apid, Tinoc, Ifugao, is impassable due to a soil collapse.

Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge: Located in Isabela province, this bridge connecting Casibarag Norte, Cabagan and Mozzozin, Sta. Maria is currently closed to all types of vehicles due to high water levels.

Iloilo-Antique Road: Three sections of this road in Barangay Igbucagay and Maalan, Hamtic, Antique have been closed due to various issues including collapsed slope protection, road slip, and pavement depression.

Roads with limited access

Mountain Province Boundary-Calanan-Pinukpuk-Abbut Road: Currently passable only to light vehicles due to roadway sinking and settlement.

Safety measures. The DPWH said warning signs have been installed along the affected road sections to ensure public safety.