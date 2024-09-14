^

Nation

Four foreigners caught with firearms in Makati

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Armed with a search warrant issued by a court, policemen raided a unit in a condominium building in Barangay Urdaneta at around 6 p.m.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Four foreigners were arrested after they were caught with firearms and ammunition in Makati City on Thursday night.

Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., National Capital Region Police Office director, said the operation was based on reports the suspects were engaged in illegal activities.

Nartatez identified the suspects as Vietnamese nationals Kaiyong Zhou, 28, and Phuong To Chau, 30, and Chinese citizens Li Shusong, 33, and Zhang Xiao Bo, 22.

Police said two rifles, a handgun and several rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects.

The foreigners and the weapons were brought to the Makati City police station for investigation.

“We remain vigilant in our mission to uphold the law and secure the safety of every community in the region,” Nartatez said.

