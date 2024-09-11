^

Cops seize P1-M worth shabu in Marawi operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 1:44pm
The two shabu dealers entrapped by non-uniformed policemen in Marawi City in the second week of September are now both locked in a police detention facility, charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Marawi City in an operation laid with the help of their close relatives and the provincial government of Lanao del Sur.

In separate reports on Wednesday, the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said the duo was immediately detained by plainclothes policemen after turning over to them 150 grams of shabu, costing P1 million, during a tradeoff in Barangay Marawi Poblacion in Marawi City early this week.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of PRO-BAR, separately told reporters via Viber that they did not immediately announce the arrest of the two suspects for their intelligence agents to freely identify their contacts in Marawi City via covert efforts.

“Both suspects are now detained. They were entrapped with the help of their relatives who reported to our units in Marawi City their illegal activities,” Tanggawohn said.

Tanggawohn said the office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. supported the operation that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects and the confiscation from them of P1 million worth of shabu, to be used as evidence in prosecuting them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

