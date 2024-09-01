Villager dead, 3 hurt in Zamboanga City gun attack

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A villager was killed while three others were badly hurt in a gun attack on Sunday morning, September 1, 2024, in Rio Hondo in Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Police Office, in an initial report to Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said the four male victims were together at one spot in Barangay Rio Hondo when two men riding a motorcycle together pulled over close to them, pulled out pistols and opened fire.

Witnesses had told responding police investigators that their attackers had escaped amid the commotion triggered by the successive gun bursts that reverberated through the scene.

One of the men wounded in the incident was rushed by barangay officials and community emergency responders to the Zamboanga City Medical Center while the two others were transported to the Ciudad Medical Zamboanga, all three of them in critical condition.