Villager dead, 3 hurt in Zamboanga City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 6:23pm
One of the four victims of the gun attack in Rio Hondo in Zamboanga City on Sunday morning, September 1, died on the spot.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A villager was killed while three others were badly hurt in a gun attack on Sunday morning, September 1, 2024, in Rio Hondo in Zamboanga City.

The Zamboanga City Police Office, in an initial report to Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said the four male victims were together at one spot in Barangay Rio Hondo when two men riding a motorcycle together pulled over close to them, pulled out pistols and opened fire.

One of the four men died on the spot while his three companions sustained multiple bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Witnesses had told responding police investigators that their attackers had escaped amid the commotion triggered by the successive gun bursts that reverberated through the scene.

One of the men wounded in the incident was rushed by barangay officials and community emergency responders to the Zamboanga City Medical Center while the two others were transported to the Ciudad Medical Zamboanga, all three of them in critical condition.

