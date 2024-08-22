^

General Santos City LGU employee busted in PDEA operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 3:58pm
Fiel Joseph Otacan (right) and Maria Luz Oraiz (second from right), who were arrested in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 on Aug. 21, 2024, are now both detained.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a local government employee after selling to them P14,000 worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Barangay Sinawal in General Santos City on Wednesday.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect, Fiel Joseph Otacan, is now locked in their detention facility.

The 30-year-old Otacan is a market meat inspector in the Office of the City Veterinarian in General Santos City.

Lovitos said they have also detained a companion of Otacan, the 43-year-old Maria Luz Oraiz, who was with him when he sold the shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and policemen in a tradeoff in a secluded area in Barangay Sinawal.

Lovitos said they shall prosecute Otacan and Oraiz for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

