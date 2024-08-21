^

15 hurt in C5-Eastwood road crash involving sand-loaded truck

Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 6:27pm
15 hurt in C5-Eastwood road crash involving sand-loaded truck
Photo shows the road crash incident at C5 Eastwood intersection NB involving truck and L300 on Aug. 21, 2024.
PTV / X

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen people were hurt after a 12-wheeler dump truck collided with an L300 van in the northbound lane of C5-Eastwood in Quezon City on Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported. 

According to initial reports, the sand-loaded truck flipped on its side after crashing the L300 van, causing the sand to scatter on the road. 

The van also tumbled on its side due to the incident. 

The accident occurred at around 4:30 a.m., occupying two lanes in the area that caused heavy traffic. 

The MMDA said among the injured include passengers of the van. They were taken to the Quirino Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, in another update, the MMDA said its employees, TUPAD program beneficiaries and employees of the Quezon City government and those under the barangay affected helped in the cleaning operations along the C5 Road Libis in Quezon City. 

"Delikado para sa mga motorista, lalo na sa mga rider, ang buhangin na nagkalat sa kalsada dahil maaaring madulas ang kanilang sasakyan," the traffic authority said.

(The sand scattered on the road is dangerous for motorists, especially riders, because it could be slippery for their vehicles)

As of 11:31 a.m., the MMDA said all lanes are passable after clearing operations were done. — Intern, Mabel Anne Cardinez

