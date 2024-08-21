^

Zambales farmers, fishers get P10-M cash assistance for El Niño losses

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 2:55pm
In this undated photo, a farmer walks over cracked soil on a dried up Nueva Ecija.
IBA, Zambales — Some 1,000 farming families and fisherfolk received on Monday a total of P10 million in cash assistance from the provincial government of Zambales for losses they incurred due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said the assistance came from the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who distributed last July 12 a total of P311.16 million in financial assistance for farmers and fishermen affected by El Niño in the provinces of Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

"This fund came directly from the President and we have, in turn, allocated the money to local farmers and fishermen who were affected by El Niño the most," Ebdane said during the awarding at the Botolan People's Plaza in Botolan, Zambales.

Each of the beneficiaries, who were vetted by the Zambales Provincial Agriculture Office, received P10,000 from the provincial government.

Ebdane was assisted in the distribution by Regional Executive Director Eduardo Lapuzaf the Department of Agriculture's Regional Field Office III, Zambales Provincial Agriculturist Crisostomo Rabaca, Central Luzon Social Welfare and Development Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, Zambales Board Member Lugil Ragadio, who chairs the Provincial Boards Committee on Agriculture and Fishery, and Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane.

El Niño, which creates conditions like long dry spells and warmer sea surface temperature, results in agricultural damage and water shortages, and was felt throughout the country.

"We are thankful to the president for this assistance, and we hope that this would help ease the loss of income among farmers and fisherfolk because of this weather phenomenon," Ebdane added.

Meanwhile, Ebdane also gave away on Monday a tricycle unit to the Municipal Federation of Senior Citizens Association (FSCAP) of Castillejos, Zambales.

The "Sulong Senior Tricycle Service" will make it easier for FSCAP to deliver services to senior citizens in the municipality, said FSCAP president Leodegario Sagum. 

