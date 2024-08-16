^

Nation

Drug den closed, 11 arrested in separate PDEA Mindanao operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 4:04pm
Drug den closed, 11 arrested in separate PDEA Mindanao operations
The three shabu peddlers entrapped by anti-narcotics agents in Aurora town in Zamboanga del Sur had been charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P952,000 worth of shabu, arrested 11 traffickers and dismantled a drug den in separate operations in two Mindanao regions in three days.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 first seized P544,000 worth of shabu from two dealers, Jamael Sarip and Andro Mabini, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion in Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur last Monday. The operation was laid with the support of units of the Police Regional Office-9.

Maharani Gadaoni Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Thursday morning that Sarip and Mabini are now both locked in a detention facility and are awaiting prosecution.

Agents of PDEA-9 and plainclothes policemen arrested on Wednesday afternoon Felipe Suarez, Edmar Cortes and Alberto Lagumbay after selling to them P340,000 worth of shabu in another entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Tosoc said their agents had also seized from one of them an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol with serial numbers 814723.

Three hours later, another PDEA-9 team clamped down drug den operators Rey Vincent Tacorda, Russel Mentolaroc and Khillton Campones in an entrapment operation in the vicinity of their drug den in Gulayon area in Dipolog City, frequented by their neighbors and residents of barangays around.

They were immediately detained after turning over P68,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes PDEA-9 agents in a clandestine tradeoff premised on reports by vigilant tipsters about their illegal activities. 

Tosoc said their agents and barangay officials immediately padlocked the drug den that Tacorda, Mentolaroc and Campones operated together.

A drug dealer long under surveillance by agents of PDEA-12, covering Central Mindanao, also fell in an entrapment operation in Purok Maria Rosa in Barangay Poblacion in Polomolok town in South Cotabato last Tuesday.

Aileen Tan Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, said they are now in custody of the suspect, Arjie Batiancila, from whom agents had confiscated P6,800 worth of shabu that he sold to one of them, disguised as a drug dependent.

Lovitos said their agents had also arrested in separate operations on Tuesday Jasper Pilapil and Benjaide Sambaga, wanted  for separate narcotics-related cases pending in different local courts.  

Galo and Sambaga yielded peacefully when separate PDEA-12 teams served them warrants for their arrests in Barangay Bula in General Santos City and in Barangay Sapu Masla in Malapatan town in Sarangani, respectively, last Tuesday.

vuukle comment

PDEA

SARANGANI

SOUTH COTABATO

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Central Luzon workers to get pay hike

Central Luzon workers to get pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Central Luzon are expected to receive a pay hike, according to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon workers to receive pay hike

Calabarzon workers to receive pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) are expected to receive an increase in their...
Nation
fbtw
Suspend license of counterflowing motorist on EDSA busway &ndash; Tulfo

Suspend license of counterflowing motorist on EDSA busway – Tulfo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo yesterday called for the suspension of the driver’s license of a motorist who drove against the flow...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No indemnification for ASF vaccine program violators&rsquo;

‘No indemnification for ASF vaccine program violators’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 16 hours ago
Hog raisers found violating the conditions provided under the government’s African swine fever vaccination program...
Nation
fbtw
Businessman wanted for estafa arrested

Businessman wanted for estafa arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A businessman who is wanted for a fraudulent importation business scheme was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Distressed OFWs to get bigger financial aid

Distressed OFWs to get bigger financial aid

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Distressed overseas Filipino workers will receive larger financial aid from the Department of Migrant Workers.
Nation
fbtw
26,000 cops, soldiers have expired gun licenses

26,000 cops, soldiers have expired gun licenses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
At least 26,000 Philippine National Police and military personnel have expired licenses to own and possess firearms.
Nation
fbtw
60 hogs seized over fake permits

60 hogs seized over fake permits

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Authorities confiscated at least 60 hogs at a checkpoint in Quezon City yesterday due to fake permits, as part of the government’s...
Nation
fbtw

P15,000 monthly sought for fishers hit by oil spill

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas yesterday pushed for P15,000 in monthly subsidy for each fisherman displaced by the sinking of oil tankers in Bataan.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with