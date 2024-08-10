House opposition launches signature drive to support colleague

Workers do renovation works around the House of Representatives within the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition lawmakers launched a signature campaign at the House of Representatives to get support for ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, who was found guilty of endangering minors by a Davao del Norte court in July.

In a letter, Gabriela Women’s party list Rep. Arlene Brosas invited House members to sign the “crucial statement in support of” Castro and former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Satur Ocampo, who was also convicted by the court in Tagum City along with 11 others.

“As you may be aware, the recent decision by the Tagum court has raised serious concerns about the protection of human rights defenders and the state of our democracy,” Brosas said.

She stressed it is their “duty as members of the opposition to stand in solidarity with those who have tirelessly fought for the rights of Filipino people,” noting that Castro and Ocampo have “dedicated their lives to serving the marginalized sectors of our society, particularly in the field of education and human rights.”

“Their unwavering commitment to the Filipino people deserve our utmost support and protection,” the lawmaker added.

Among those who supported the signature drive were Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, House Deputy Minority Leader and Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza, Apec party-list Rep. Sergio Dagooc and Philreca party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus.