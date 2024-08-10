^

Nation

House opposition launches signature drive to support colleague

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
August 10, 2024 | 12:00am
House opposition launches signature drive to support colleague
Workers do renovation works around the House of Representatives within the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 3, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition lawmakers launched a signature campaign at the House of Representatives to get support for ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, who was found guilty of endangering minors by a Davao del Norte court in July.

In a letter, Gabriela Women’s party list Rep. Arlene Brosas invited House members to sign the “crucial statement in support of” Castro and former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Satur Ocampo, who was also convicted by the court in Tagum City along with 11 others.

“As you may be aware, the recent decision by the Tagum court has raised serious concerns about the protection of human rights defenders and the state of our democracy,” Brosas said.

She stressed it is their “duty as members of the opposition to stand in solidarity with those who have tirelessly fought for the rights of Filipino people,” noting that Castro and Ocampo have “dedicated their lives to serving the marginalized sectors of our society, particularly in the field of education and human rights.”

“Their unwavering commitment to the Filipino people deserve our utmost support and protection,” the lawmaker added.

Among those who supported the signature drive were Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, House Deputy Minority Leader and Northern Samar Rep. Paul Daza, Apec party-list Rep. Sergio Dagooc and Philreca party-list Rep. Presley de Jesus.

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Fake doctor charged in Manila

Fake doctor charged in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.
Nation
fbtw
P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

P9.42 million drugs seized from 3 Chinese in Pasay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested three Chinese and confiscated various illegal drugs valued at P9.42 million during...
Nation
fbtw
DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

DA: ASF-affected barangays now 150

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Up to 150 barangays nationwide are affected by the African swine fever or ASF as fresh cases were recorded in Batangas and...
Nation
fbtw
Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 4 days ago
Davao region police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III yesterday dared Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to file perjury...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NKTI&rsquo;s ER at full capacity as leptospirosis cases surge

NKTI’s ER at full capacity as leptospirosis cases surge

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI)’s emergency room (ER) has reached full capacity due to a surge in...
Nation
fbtw

Councilor mulls review of Manila health ordinance

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
A councilor is considering a review of a controversial health ordinance in Manila that requires health workers, teachers and non-academic personnel to secure a health certificate every year.
Nation
fbtw
Declare state of calamity, group asks President Marcos

Declare state of calamity, group asks President Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Farmers’ group Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (PPFP) yesterday asked President Marcos to declare a national...
Nation
fbtw
Most areas to get above-normalrainfall this month

Most areas to get above-normalrainfall this month

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Most areas in the country are expected to experience “near to above-normal” rainfall this month amid the threat...
Nation
fbtw
BI deports 3 American sex offenders

BI deports 3 American sex offenders

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
Three American sex offenders were denied entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with