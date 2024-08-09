^

ASF infects 8 areas in Batangas

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 5:50pm
ASF infects 8 areas in Batangas
Photo of hogs affected by the African Swine fever in Batangas
Photo courtesy of Clay Pardilla / PTV News

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday said that the African Swine Fever (ASF) has spread to eight areas in Batangas. 

According to DA spokesperson Arnel De Mesa, ASF poses a 100% mortality rate for the livestock it infects.    

“Sa ngayon ay mayroon ng walong munisipyo at isang siyudad na mayroong ngayong panibagong kaso ng ASF. Ito ay ang munisipyo ng Lobo, Lian, Calatagan, Rosario, Lipa City, ang Tui, San Juan at ang Talisay,” De Mesa said at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing. 

(For now there are eight municipalities, one city that has new cases of ASF. These are the municipalities of Lobo, Lian, Calatagan, Lipa City, Tui, San Juan and Talisay.)  

Calatagan has already declared a state of emergency due to the ASF outbreak.        

De Mesa said that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has authorized the emergency procurement of 10,000 units of ASF vaccines for Batangas.  

According to De Mesa said that while ASF could not be passed to humans, the Food Safety Act does not tolerate for infected animals to be sold and consumed.  

For the proper disposal of infected animals, De Mesa said that the pigs must either be burned or buried six feet under ground. 

