ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

PVO chief Romelito Marasigan said among areas reeling from ASF outbreaks are Lobo with 17 affected barangays; Calatagan, five; Lian and Talisay, two each, and Rosario and Lipa with one each.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever (ASF) continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial veterinary office.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he is eyeing the emergency procurement of 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine to address the outbreak in Batangas.

Tiu Laurel said that affected local government units may need to declare a state of emergency to enable the Department of Agriculture (DA) to swiftly respond to the situation.

He said the emergency procurement could cut the purchase period by about two weeks.

Tiu Laurel directed the DA’s bids and awards committee and the Bureau of Animal Industry to draft a resolution needed to formalize the emergency procurement.

Marasigan said the outbreak was first reported on July 16 following reports of hog fatalities in affected barangays, which were later confirmed to be due to ASF.

He said a majority of residents in Lobo are engaged in backyard hograising, which could be the reason why the virus spread quickly in the area. - Jun Elias