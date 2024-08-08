^

Nation

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas, Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas
PVO chief Romelito Marasigan said among areas reeling from ASF outbreaks are Lobo with 17 affected barangays; Calatagan, five; Lian and Talisay, two each, and Rosario and Lipa with one each.
Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever (ASF) continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial veterinary office.

PVO chief Romelito Marasigan said among areas reeling from ASF outbreaks are Lobo with 17 affected barangays; Calatagan, five; Lian and Talisay, two each, and Rosario and Lipa with one each.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said he is eyeing the emergency procurement of 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine to address the outbreak in Batangas.

Tiu Laurel said that affected local government units may need to declare a state of emergency to enable the Department of Agriculture (DA) to swiftly respond to the situation.

He said the emergency procurement could cut the purchase period by about two weeks.

Tiu Laurel directed the DA’s bids and awards committee and the Bureau of Animal Industry to draft a resolution needed to formalize the emergency procurement.

Marasigan said the outbreak was first reported on July 16 following reports of hog fatalities in affected barangays, which were later confirmed to be due to ASF.

He said a majority of residents in Lobo are engaged in backyard hograising, which could be the reason why the virus spread quickly in the area. - Jun Elias

vuukle comment

ASF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Calamba, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
“The Bureau advises against consuming fishes caught in areas where oil slicks have been observed,” the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

8.18 kilos of weed seized in Navotas, Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Police confiscated 8.18 kilos of marijuana valued at P1.12 million in two law enforcement operations in Navotas and Taguig since Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Fetus dumped in NAIA restroom

Fetus dumped in NAIA restroom

By Rudy Santos | 2 hours ago
A human fetus was found in the women’s restroom at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Tuesday af...
Nation
fbtw
3 held for motorcycle theft

3 held for motorcycle theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Three suspected thieves were arrested after they put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace a motorcycle they had allegedly stolen...
Nation
fbtw
Fake doctor charged in Manila

Fake doctor charged in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday inaugurated here a P7-billion flood control project that will benefit several low-lying towns in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with