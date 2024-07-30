Safety measures implemented after saltwater crocodile sighting in Boracay beach

MANILA, Philippines — The Malay Municipal Tourism Office stressed that Boracay remains safe following a rare saltwater crocodile sighting in Diniwid Beach on the world-famous island.

The tourism office said the crocodile sighting has swiftly been addressed by authorities with safety measures being implemented.

“Safety measures are in place, ensuring your visit to Boracay remains enjoyable and secure,” it said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

In its statement, the Malay Municipal Tourism Office explained that the crocodile sighting was a "very rare occurrence” and “the first time on the island’s history.”

“Experts say that the said reptile was potentially pushed away by the strong monsoon wind brought by Typhoon Carina from neighboring islands of either Mindoro, Romblon, or Palawan which normally have presence of crocodiles,” the tourism office added.

The saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), said to measure 250 centimeters (2.5 meters) in length and 25.5 cm (0.255 m) in width, with an estimated weight of 50 to 60 kilograms, was first seen in Sinagpa Beach in Barangay Balabag at 1:30 p.m. on July 25, according to a report received by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Western Visayas.

The crocodile was once again spotted in Diniwid Beach, adjacent to Sinagpa Beach by 2:30 p.m. on the same day.

DENR Western Visayas said DENR-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office rescuers then captured it out of the water and was later turned over to CENRO Boracay in Sitio Hagdan, Brgy Yapak, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan.

According to the Conservation and Development Section which conducted data collection on the crocodile, the animal has barnacles on its scales signifying it spent a long period at sea. Its gender was not determined.

Following the rescue, Malay Municipal Tourism Office assured the public that Boracay beaches are “out of danger from any wild animal.”

“The Municipal Tourism Office would like to reiterate that Boracay is safe and better than ever,” it concluded.

Boracay island has so far recorded 93,736 tourist arrivals as of July 15.