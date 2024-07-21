Woman convicted of online child sexual abuse, exploitation in Iligan City

Silhouette of a child and an adult.

MANILA, Philippines — A court in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte has found a woman guilty of online child sexual abuse and exploitation (OSAEC).

In a statement by the the National Coordination Center against OSAEC and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) on Sunday, the 32-year-old woman identified as ZZZ was convicted of violating multiple charges of Republic Act (RA) 7610, 9775 and 9208.

The ruling against ZZZ was promulgated by the Regional Trial Court of Iligan City Branch 2 on June 27, 2024.

RA 7610 is the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, while RA 9775 is the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009.

RA 9208 refers to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

All charges were also lodged under RA No. 10175 or the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The woman was arrested in 2019 after authorities discovered her involvement in offering children to foreign perpetrators for sexual activities through online platforms.

During the proceedings, the child victims testified through detailed video interviews.

The government agency did not specify the total years of jail time and penalty amount for ZZZ.

Under RA 9775, which addresses child pornography, the penalty ranges from 12 to 20 years of imprisonment, with a fine of not less than P1 million pesos and not more P2 million.

RA 9208, which deals with trafficking in persons, imposes a prison term of 20 years along with a fine ranging from P1 million to P2 million.

Philstar.com has asked the Department of Justice for further details and comment about the matter but it has yet to reply.