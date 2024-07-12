^

Nation

11 die in Cagayan bus, truck collision

Jun Elias, Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2024 | 12:00am
11 die in Cagayan bus, truck collision
File photo of road mishap.
STAR / File

ABULUG, Cagayan, Philippines — Eleven members of a family on their way home from the wake of a relative died when their pick-up truck collided with a passenger bus in this town shortly after midnight yesterday.

Twenty-eight others were injured in the accident that occurred at around 12:10 a.m. at the Ayaga junction in Barangay Lucban.

Ten of the fatalities were surnamed Time. They were identified as Angel, Christina Jane, Crishia Shane, Evelyn, Kimberly, Lovely, Mary Jane, Rodelyn, Rodolfo Jr. and Rodolfo Sr.

The other fatality was identified as Esmeralda Esrael.

A local search and rescue team rushed the victims to the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Medical Training Center in Luna, Apayao, where 10 of them were declared dead on arrival.

Truck driver Nestor Mangupag and his relatives Kyla and Loveliness were brought to the same hospital for treatment of injuries.

Bus driver Jay-jet Andrada and conductor Christopher Tapec as well as their 23 passengers were also treated for minor injuries.

They were immediately discharged after receiving treatment.

The fatalities, who were in the truck with three others, were on their way home in Barangay Dana-ili in the nearby town of Allacapan.

They reportedly came from the wake of a relative in Flora in Apayao.

Initial investigation showed the truck was approaching the Ayaga  junction when it collided with a Florida bus.

The bus dragged the truck several meters away before it crashed into a concrete fence of a business establishment, according to Maj. Antonio Palattao, Abulug police chief..

The truck hit a row of commercial stalls as it was being dragged by the bus.

A vendor, identified as Consolacion Jimenez, suffered injuries from the incident, although probers have yet to determine whether she was hit by the truck or the debris of the commercial stalls.

Andrada and Tapec were brought to the Abulug police station for questioning.

Pallatao said probers would review footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed at the scene of the accident.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property will be filed against the bus driver, police said.

3 dead in Rizal road mishap

Meanwhile, in Rizal, three people died while five others were injured after they were hit by a police vehicle driven by an allegedly mentally unstable man in Morong.

The man reportedly stole the vehicle and drove it toward Barangay San Juan at around 10:45 a.m.

Investigation showed that before stealing the vehicle, the man was apprehended by personnel of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office for causing trouble.

Responding police officers were about to bring the suspect to the hospital, but he ran away and boarded a police vehicle, according to Morong police chief Rosalino Panlaqui.

The suspect started the engine and hit several people along the way, including a police officer who suffered injuries.

The vehicle crashed into power post after a policeman fired at it.

The suspect was brought to a hospital for treatment. –  Emmanuel Tupas, Victor Martin

vuukle comment

MISHAP

ROAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4.36 million register for 2025 elections

4.36 million register for 2025 elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The number of aspiring voters intending to participate in the May 2025 national and local elections has exceeded 4.3 million,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino&rsquo;s sons

Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino’s sons

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The visit of Kris Aquino’s sons Joshua and Bimby to First Lady Liza Marcos was “personal” and “not...
Nation
fbtw
Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits

Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Police forensic experts found P324,000 worth of shabu, grenades and materials for improvised explosive devices in the hideout...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Pasay government are considering converting a former Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
Thousands in 4 BARMM towns displaced by floods

Thousands in 4 BARMM towns displaced by floods

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Rescuers are still searching for two grade school pupils swept away by rampaging floods that hit four Bangsamoro towns on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines

Countries warned vs substandard ASF vaccines

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The World Organization for Animal Health has warned countries against using substandard vaccines to contain African swine...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to launch voter education campaign in BARMM

Comelec to launch voter education campaign in BARMM

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
To ensure the success of the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao , the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Mindanao areas

Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Mindanao areas

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted the Moro Gulf and several areas in Mindanao yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbtw

4 die in Rizal landslide

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Four workers died while two others were injured in a landslide at a construction site in Antipolo, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with