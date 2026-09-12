^

Nation

Vote machines undergo final testing ahead of BARMM polls

Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 10:31am
Vote machines undergo final testing ahead of BARMM polls
Stakeholders observe the final testing of the vote-counting machines to be used in the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Monday, September 14.
Contributed story

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is on its final test Saturday of the vote-counting machines (VCMs) to be used in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). 

This, as the region makes the concluding preparations for its historic parliamentary elections on Monday, September 14.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said all VCMs assigned to BARMM’s 5,212 polling precincts will undergo final testing and sealing on the 12th of September to ensure that the machines are functioning properly and accurately counting votes before they are deployed for election day.

“Susubukan po natin ‘yung lahat ng makina kung gumagana, bumibilang ba ng tama,” Garcia said in an interview.

The final testing and sealing is a crucial part of the poll body’s preparations, allowing election officials to detect defective machines and arrange for their repair or replacement before voting begins.

Garcia said the exercise will also help verify that the machines contain no unauthorized programs or instructions that could affect the integrity of the voting and counting process.

“Mas mahirap po kasi kung ang makina ay doon mo pa lang susubukan sa mismong araw ng eleksyon,” he said.

Representatives of political parties, candidates, poll watchers, citizens’ arms and civil society organizations are expected to witness the testing and sealing as part of Comelec’s transparency and election-integrity measures.

The final technical preparations come as BARMM braces for its first parliamentary elections, which will determine the members of the region’s first elected Parliament and mark a major step in its transition from the current transition authority to a fully elected parliamentary government.

The September 14 polls are also being closely watched nationally because of their significance to the Bangsamoro peace process, with national leaders describing the elections as a milestone in the region’s long transition toward self-governance.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has described the elections as the “fruition” of decades of peace efforts in the Bangsamoro.

Lagdameo likewise called the polls “a historic moment not just for the region but for the entire nation,” underscoring their importance in strengthening democratic institutions and sustaining the gains of the peace process.

With the VCM testing and sealing set for today, the Comelec is moving into the final stretch of preparations for Monday’s vote, as BARMM takes another significant step toward its new parliamentary form of government under the Bangsamoro Organic Law. (Contributed story)

BARMM

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
4 Zaldy Co ex-bodyguards nabbed in San Juan

4 Zaldy Co ex-bodyguards nabbed in San Juan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Four ex-bodyguards of former congressman Zaldy Co were arrested in San Juan on Thursday in connection with a cyberlibel case,...
Nation
fbtw
BOC rolls out X-ray lanes for OFWs

BOC rolls out X-ray lanes for OFWs

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Dedicated X-ray lanes for overseas Filipino workers will be opened at key international airports, as part of efforts to provide...
Nation
fbtw
DPWH to widen drainage inlets in NCR major roads

DPWH to widen drainage inlets in NCR major roads

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
In a bid to reduce floods during stormy weather in the National Capital Region, the Department of Public Works and Highways...
Nation
fbtw
All PMA cadets now required to take final exam

All PMA cadets now required to take final exam

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Raising its academic standards, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) has scrapped its practice of exempting top cadets from...
Nation
fbtw

PNP to activists: You are not above the law

12 hours ago
After 43 police officers and activists were injured during a protest outside a hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Thursday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reminded members...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
762,136 Calabarzon kids immunized vs measles, rubella

762,136 Calabarzon kids immunized vs measles, rubella

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Up to 762,136 children in Calabarzon have been immunized against measles and rubella (MR) following the recently concluded...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines air quality improves amid Indonesia forest fires

By Josiah Antonio | 12 hours ago
The quality of air in most areas of the country improved yesterday even as the forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia continued to rage, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Nation
fbtw
LRTA clears right-of-way for Las Pi&ntilde;as station

LRTA clears right-of-way for Las Piñas station

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority has secured 4,465 square meters of land for the construction of the LRT-1 Las Piñas...
Nation
fbtw

NBI seeks disbarment of Paras, four other lawyers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has sought the disbarment of former lawmaker Jacinto Paras and four other lawyers over their alleged involvement in a honey trap plot targeting Executive Secretary Ralph...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with