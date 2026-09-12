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Hopes high for BARMM polls as vote machines pass final testing

Philstar.com
September 12, 2026 | 6:02pm
Hopes high for BARMM polls as vote machines pass final testing
Stakeholders observe the final testing of the vote-counting machines to be used in the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Monday, September 14.
Contributed story

COTABATO CITY, Philippines -- Confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the results of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)'s first-ever regular parliamentary elections on Monday has been strengthened after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has successfully completed the final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines (VCMs).

The completion of the testing and sealing is expected to assurance that the machines that will be used across the region are functioning properly and are ready to accurately record, count and transmit votes during the September 14 elections.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said all VCMs allocated for BARMM underwent final testing and sealing Saturday as part of measures to identify and immediately address any technical issues before Election Day.

“Susubukan po natin ‘yung lahat ng makina kung gumagana, bumibilang ba ng tama,” Garcia said in an interview.

According to Garcia, the testing process also helps ensure that there are no unauthorized programs or instructions in the machines that could affect the integrity of voting and vote counting.

“Mas mahirap po kasi kung ang makina ay doon mo pa lang susubukan sa mismong araw ng eleksyon,” he added.

The exercise is considered one of the most critical stages of election preparations, allowing election officials to verify that the machines are operating properly and accurately counting votes before they are deployed to polling centers across the region.

With the VCMs validated and cleared for deployment, election authorities said the region is prepared to deliver credible, transparent, and dependable election results as voters choose the members of the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament.

The final testing and sealing process is a critical component of election preparations, designed to verify the integrity and operational readiness of the machines before they are deployed to polling centers. The exercise also helps ensure that election results will accurately reflect the will of the voters.

Election officials said the successful completion of the testing and sealing process further strengthens public confidence that the polls will be conducted in a fair, orderly, and peaceful manner, while minimizing the risk of technical disruptions that could affect voting, counting, and transmission operations.

Representatives of political parties, candidates, poll watchers, citizens’ arms and civil society organizations were also expected to witness the testing and sealing procedures as part of Comelec's transparency measures aimed at maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

Beyond the technical preparations, Comelec said it has also completed key logistical and operational requirements, including the deployment of election personnel, distribution of election paraphernalia, and coordination with security forces assigned to safeguard polling centers throughout the region.

The parliamentary elections represent a major milestone in BARMM's political transition, as voters will elect representatives who will comprise the region's first regular parliament under its parliamentary system of government.

As election day approaches, stakeholders have continued to call on voters, candidates, political parties, and their supporters to uphold peace and respect the democratic process to ensure a smooth and orderly conduct of the polls.

The polls will mark BARMM's first regular parliamentary one and a significant step in the region's transition from the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to a fully elected parliamentary government.

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Anton Lagdameo earlier said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. views the elections as the fruition of decades of peace-building efforts in the Bangsamoro, describing the polls as a historic milestone not only for the region but for the entire nation.

With election preparations entering their final stage and the vote-counting machines successfully tested and sealed, attention now turns to ensuring that voting, counting and transmission operations proceed efficiently and that the results accurately reflect the choices of the Bangsamoro electorate. (Contributed story)

BARMM

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