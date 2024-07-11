^

Nation

Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 5:55pm
Shabu, IED components, grenades found in hideout of slain bandits
The Police Regional Office-12 will provide the slain Special Action Force commando, Cpl. Jed Michael Gregorio, with a posthumous citation for his gallantry in law-enforcement duty.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police forensic experts found P324,000 worth of shabu, grenades and materials for improvised explosive devices in the hideout of the five bandits killed in a clash with policemen on Wednesday in Barangay New Panay in Aleosan, Cotabato.

A Special Action Force commando, Cpl. Jed Michael Gregorio, perished in the incident that left three of his companions wounded.

A team of combined SAF personnel under the operational control of the Police Regional Office-12, operatives from the Aleosan Municipal Police Station and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office were to search for firearms and narcotics in the hideout in Purok 7 in Barangay New Panay of Macabuat Salik, but he and his companions opened fire, sparking a gunfight.

Macabuat and his four followers, Norhamen Malidas, Raup Malidas, Faisal Kanggel and Palog Sakib all died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the encounter, their assault rifles found beside their cadavers.

Local officials and traditional Moro leaders who led the police to the hideout of Macabuat in New Panay told reporters on Thursday that he and his men were also involved in cattle theft besides distributing shabu to contacts in interior areas in the Aleosan.

Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of PRO-BAR, said on Thursday that they shall award Gregorio with a posthumous citation for gallantry and provide his family with essential support needed for his burial.

Placer said they are thankful to residents of Barangay New Panay and the local officials in Aleosan for having reported to them the illegal activities of Macabuat and his men, the basis for their supposedly peaceful search for firearms and illegal drugs in their hideout that turned awry when they refused to cooperate.

vuukle comment

BOMB

IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 suspects in stabbing of UP student nabbed

2 suspects in stabbing of UP student nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two of the three suspects who stabbed and robbed a student at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD to SONA protesters: Don&rsquo;t burn effigies warned

QCPD to SONA protesters: Don’t burn effigies warned

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District will not hesitate to arrest protesters who will burn effigies during the third State of the...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino&rsquo;s sons

Marcos: Liza is aunt of Kris Aquino’s sons

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The visit of Kris Aquino’s sons Joshua and Bimby to First Lady Liza Marcos was “personal” and “not...
Nation
fbtw
Labor groups seek to reverse P35 wage hike

Labor groups seek to reverse P35 wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Workers in Metro Manila yesterday sought the reversal of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board order granting...
Nation
fbtw
HPG cop abandons motorcycle after EDSA busway violation

HPG cop abandons motorcycle after EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A member of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group escaped and left his unregistered motorcycle after passing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angat&rsquo;s water level keeps dropping despite rains

Angat’s water level keeps dropping despite rains

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Heavy rains that prevailed over Luzon in the past few days failed to stop the water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan from d...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

DSWD eyeing Pasay POGO hub as processing center

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Pasay government are considering converting a former Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan junks Napoles bid to overturn conviction

Sandigan junks Napoles bid to overturn conviction

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the appeal of Janet Lim-Napoles and former lawmaker Edgar Valdez to reverse their conviction...
Nation
fbtw
P10 million shabu seized in Quiapo

P10 million shabu seized in Quiapo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Operatives of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group yesterday seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu...
Nation
fbtw
Transit lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 launched

Transit lounge at NAIA Terminal 1 launched

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
A new transit lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 was inaugurated yesterday by the Manila International...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with