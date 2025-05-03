Four-day Zambales mango festival to kick off May 21

IBA, Zambales — A four-day festival that promises a spectacular celebration of the province’s most popular product, the “dinamulag” or carabao mango, will begin here on May 21 with traditional agro-cultural presentations melding with sports events and product shows.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said on April 26 the festival will not only promote what is hailed as one of the sweetest mangoes in the world, but will also bolster an ongoing program to further develop and promote the local mango industry.

“Once again, we bring out for everyone to see this proud celebratory tradition that is held every year. But more than anything else, we would like to highlight serious stakeholder efforts to improve production and marketing of the dinamulag mango to sustain the industry,” Ebdane said.

He pointed out that the provincial government, in cooperation with industry stakeholders, initiated last year the P50-million Green Mango Valley Project to expand mango production in the province, increase yield per hectare, and strengthen the mango value chain.

“There is more reason today to put out the Dinamulag Festival because our mango project has taken off very well and our collective efforts are paying off,” Ebdane added.

This year’s reiteration of the Zambales Dinamulag Festival kicked off for the first time with an off-site program on April 26, at the SM City Olongapo Central. The successful pre-event activity included mango product shows, fun challenges, a street-dancing presentation and the Zamba-Tuklas Talento audition for Cluster 1 that covers the towns of Castillejos, Subic and Olongapo City.

Zambales tourism manager Tel Mora said the off-site kick-off aims to broaden the celebration and prep more audiences for the upcoming festival events.

Mora said the talent auditions will move on to the San Felipe Public Mall on May 16 for Cluster 2, covering the towns of San Marcelino, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, and Cabangan, and to the Balin Sambali Hotel in Iba on May 17 for Cluster 3 entries from the towns of Botolan, Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, and Sta. Cruz.

The festival proper starts on May 21 with the Dinamulag Fun Run at 6:00 a.m. at the Zambales Sports Complex, followed by a thanksgiving mass at the Saint Augustine Cathedral, and a drum and lyre competition at the Botolan People’s Plaza.

The following day, May 22, will witness the 2025 Mango Congress kicking off at the Botolan People’s Plaza, followed by Kadiwa ng Pangulo Likha at Disenyo exhibits, “Pinaka Manggahan” contest, Zambalubong Souvenir Contest, and Flavors of Zambales competitions.

On May 23, sports enthusiasts will see action at the Gov. Jun Ebdane 4x4 Off-Road Challenge and Gov. Jun Ebdane Motocross that will start simultaneously at 7:00 a.m. at Barangay Dirita in Iba town, followed by a capacity-building program for stakeholders at Balin Sambali, Iba at 8:00 a.m., and the Zambales-Tuklas Talento Grand Finals at 8:00 p.m. at the Botolan People’s Plaza.

An open house will also be hosted by the Zambales Mango Industry Council on May 23 on the second day of Mango Congress, with mango pick and pay, and farm demo and exhibits at the Batungbacal Farms in Bulawen, Palauig town.

The final day of the festival, May 24, will see the Dinamulag Mountain Bike Challenge at the Zambales Sports Complex, 5:00 a.m., and the championship races for the Gov. Jun Ebdane 4x4 Off-Road and Motorcross Challenges, as well as the Flavors of Zambales Cooking Challenge at 9:00 a.m. at the Micro Asia College campus in Iba.

Meanwhile, the Zamba-Liwanag Float Parade, which will be the culminating activity for the Dinamulag Festival, will begin at the Iba Airport at 8:00 p.m. on May 24, make its way across the capital town of Iba, and end at the Zambales Sports Complex.