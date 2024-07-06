^

Nation

Fernando Amorsolo's painting stolen from Negros Occidental museum

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 10:57am
MANILA, Philippines — A museum in Negros Occidental on Friday launched a search for the stolen 88-year-old artwork by national artist for visual arts, Fernando Amorsolo.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, Silay Heritage announced that a painting has been stolen from the Hofileña Museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The stolen artwork is Amorsolo's 1936 painting titled "Mango Harvesters," valued at millions of pesos. According to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts' Philippine Registry of Cultural Property, the painting is an oil on panel, measuring 19” x 12 1/2”.

It was sourced from Filipinas Heritage Library and is under the Hofilena Collection in Silay City.

Reports said it was stolen by tourists who visited the museum on Wednesday morning.

Silay Heritage then called for the public’s help to recover the stolen painting.

“Please help in the recovery of this important piece of Philippine art,” Silay Heritage said.

Those who have have information on the whereabouts of the missing Amorsolo painting may contact Silay Philippine National Police through 09985987443 or 09989674432 or report to the nearest authorities.

FERNANDO AMORSOLO

PAINTING
