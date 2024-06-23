P6.1 million drugs in abandoned parcels seized

MANILA, Philippines — Various illegal drugs worth P6.1 million were intercepted in Pasay City yesterday.

The illegal drugs, hidden in abandoned parcels, were recovered during an interdiction operation at the Central Mail Exchange Center along Domestic Road at around 1 a.m., Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said.

Among the seized items were 3.7 kilos of marijuana, 850 grams of suspected dry opium poppy and 570 tablets of ecstasy, a party drug.

Anti-narcotics agents also found 577 milliliters of marijuana oil, Matta said.

The illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for documentation. An investigation is ongoing to determine the identities of the sources of the banned narcotics.

Meanwhile, around 65 grams of shabu valued at P442,000 were seized in a sting in Marikina City on Friday night.

Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., National Capital Region Police Office director, said the illegal drugs were confiscated from Jhet Canlas, 30, and Angeline Molina, 34, who are being held on charges of drug trafficking.

The suspects were arrested along Japan street in Barangay Nangka at around 8:50 p.m., Nartatez said in a message on Viber.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and 22 grams of shabu worth P149,600 were confiscated in Valenzuela City yesterday morning.

Tariq Rosmero, 26, was arrested in Barangay Bigyan at around 5:30 a.m.