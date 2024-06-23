2 caught kidnapping 6 kids in Pasig

The children, who are residents of Barangay Rosario, were rescued by police who intercepted the suspects while in a taxicab along West Bank Road at around 11:30 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

MANILA, Philippines — Two men were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped six children in Pasig City on Saturday night.

The suspects, a 45-year-old taxi driver and his 47-year-old cohort, are being held on charges of violating Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Police were conducting Oplan Sita operations when they pulled over a white taxi for a routine inspection.

However, the police became suspicious when they saw six children in the taxi, crying and asking for help.

A police official privy to the investigation said one of the suspects invited the victims to have milk tea.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said one of the children knew the suspect, who is a resident of the same subdivision where they live.

“The police called the children’s parents,” the source said.

Police placed the suspects under custody after the children’s parents told them they were not aware of the trip.

An officer at the barangay hall of Rosario said in a phone interview they also have a record of the alleged kidnapping on their blotter.

The suspects were brought to the police station for investigation.