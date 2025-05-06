7 private entities unite for safe, clean polls in BARMM

Benedicto Bacani, director of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, briefed reporters, during a dialogue in Cotabato City on Monday, May 5, 2025, on how the non-political Independent Election Monitoring Center shall operate during the May 12 elections.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Seven big organizations espousing good governance, human rights and Muslim-Christian solidarity had established an election monitoring system supporting efforts to ensure peaceful and clean elections on May 12 in southern Moro communities.

The non-partisan Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC) shall be jointly operated by the non-government Institute for Autonomy and Governance, National Citizens Movement for Free Elections, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp., Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting-Cotabato City, Climate and Conflict Action Asia and the Coalition for Social Accountability and Transparency.

Launched on Monday, May 5, in the presence of reporters, the IEMC, located inside the campus of the Notre Dame University in Cotabato City, shall monitor the conduct of the May 12 elections and promptly disseminate to the public, via cooperating media outfits, issues and concerns pertaining to the electoral exercise, including possible election-related hostilities that shall need immediate intervention by the police and the military.

Benedicto Bacani, executive director of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance that has various multi-sector, inter-agency governance capacity-building programs, had told reporters, during the event, that the IEMC shall also operate during the first ever October 2025 parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We shall focus on keeping the public abreast about the conduct in the Bangsamoro region and in Sulu of the May 12 elections,” Bacani, a lawyer, said.

Three members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., who is concurrent BARMM health minister, and the lawyers Paisalin Tago, who is overseeing the region’s transportation and communications ministry, and Naguib Sinarimbo told reporters on Tuesday, May 6, that they will support the operation of the IEMC.

Sinolinding and Tago had separately said that BARMM’s health and transportation and communications ministries have hundreds of employees in the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu and in the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato from whom they can get updates about the May 12 electoral exercise that they can promptly relay to reporters who shall help operate the IEMC.

“We shall willingly support that outfit. Its objective is very sensible and pro-democracy,” said Sinarimbo, who had served as Bangsamoro local government minister prior to his appointment last March by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as member of the regional lawmaking body.

Bacani and a Catholic diocesan priest, Benjamin Torreto, a senior official of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting-Cotabato City, had informed reporters that ranking officials of the Commission on Elections in BARMM had been notified about the intricacies and goals of the IEMC.

Torreto, in-charge of the Queen of Peace parish in Cotabato City, said the IEMC shall also document, for reference purposes, all election constraints and challenges permeating in the Bangsamoro region and in Sulu.