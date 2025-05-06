^

Nation

7 private entities unite for safe, clean polls in BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 8:26pm
7 private entities unite for safe, clean polls in BARMM
Benedicto Bacani, director of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, briefed reporters, during a dialogue in Cotabato City on Monday, May 5, 2025, on how the non-political Independent Election Monitoring Center shall operate during the May 12 elections.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Seven big organizations espousing good governance, human rights and Muslim-Christian solidarity had established an election monitoring system supporting efforts to ensure peaceful and clean elections on May 12 in southern Moro communities.

The non-partisan Independent Election Monitoring Center (IEMC) shall be jointly operated by the non-government Institute for Autonomy and Governance, National Citizens Movement for Free Elections, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp., Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting-Cotabato City, Climate and Conflict Action Asia and the Coalition for Social Accountability and Transparency.

Launched on Monday, May 5, in the presence of reporters, the IEMC, located inside the campus of the Notre Dame University in Cotabato City, shall monitor the conduct of the May 12 elections and promptly disseminate to the public, via cooperating media outfits, issues and concerns pertaining to the electoral exercise, including possible election-related hostilities that shall need immediate intervention by the police and the military.

Benedicto Bacani, executive director of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance that has various multi-sector, inter-agency governance capacity-building programs, had told reporters, during the event, that the IEMC shall also operate during the first ever October 2025 parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We shall focus on keeping the public abreast about the conduct in the Bangsamoro region and in Sulu of the May 12 elections,” Bacani, a lawyer, said.

Three members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., who is concurrent BARMM health minister, and the lawyers Paisalin Tago, who is overseeing the region’s transportation and communications ministry, and Naguib Sinarimbo told reporters on Tuesday, May 6, that they will support the operation of the IEMC.

Sinolinding and Tago had separately said that BARMM’s health and transportation and communications ministries have hundreds of employees in the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu and in the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato from whom they can get updates about the May 12 electoral exercise that they can promptly relay to reporters who shall help operate the IEMC.

“We shall willingly support that outfit. Its objective is very sensible and pro-democracy,” said Sinarimbo, who had served as Bangsamoro local government minister prior to his appointment last March by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as member of the regional lawmaking body.

Bacani and a Catholic diocesan priest, Benjamin Torreto, a senior official of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting-Cotabato City, had informed reporters that ranking officials of the Commission on Elections in BARMM had been notified about the intricacies and goals of the IEMC.

Torreto, in-charge of the Queen of Peace parish in Cotabato City, said the IEMC shall also document, for reference purposes, all election constraints and challenges permeating in the Bangsamoro region and in Sulu.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vlogger cop not off the hook &ndash; Napolcom

Vlogger cop not off the hook – Napolcom

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Even if he has resigned from the Philippine National Police, vlogger Pat. Francis Steve Fontillas, who has criticized President...
Nation
fbtw
No proclamation for bets facing disqualification cases&nbsp;&ndash; Comelec

No proclamation for bets facing disqualification cases – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Candidates facing disqualification complaints are less likely to be declared winners in the May 12 midterm polls, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw
PNP to obtain CCTV footage of Polong&rsquo;s bar incident

PNP to obtain CCTV footage of Polong’s bar incident

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has yet to secure a copy of the closed-circuit television footage showing the altercation...
Nation
fbtw
Group decries &lsquo;kiss auction&rsquo; in Pangasinan

Group decries ‘kiss auction’ in Pangasinan

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Women’s group Gabriela decried what it called a degrading “kiss auction” involving an elderly woman during...
Nation
fbtw

2 men robbing Japanese restaurant go viral online

By EJ Macababbad | 21 hours ago
Police are looking into the motive of two robbers who returned the cell phones that they had stolen from diners in a Japanese restaurant in Makati on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro Manila crimes down 26%

Metro Manila crimes down 26%

By EJ Macababbad | 21 hours ago
Metro Manila police posted a 26-percent drop in index crimes in the first four months of 2025
Nation
fbtw
LTO revokes licenses of 98 drug-positive PUV drivers

LTO revokes licenses of 98 drug-positive PUV drivers

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has revoked the licenses of 98 public utility vehicle drivers who tested positive for...
Nation
fbtw
2 Army combatants missing after boat mishap found dead

2 Army combatants missing after boat mishap found dead

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two soldiers who went missing after their scout boat capsized on Friday, May 2, in a deep section of the Butalo River in Datu...
Nation
fbtw
Northern Mindanao roadwork-related fiber cuts get boost in Globe-government collaboration

Northern Mindanao roadwork-related fiber cuts get boost in Globe-government collaboration

1 day ago
A telecommunications company said it has strengthened its collaboration with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC),...
Nation
fbtw
NBI probes &lsquo;Chinese spy network&rsquo;

NBI probes ‘Chinese spy network’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
A Chinese national arrested last week near the Commission on Elections (Comelec) central office in Manila  is being probed...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with