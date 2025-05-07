PDEA seizes P3.6M worth of dried cannabis, nabs 4 drug suspects in Benguet sting

BAGUIO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera, in coordination with PNP anti-drug units, seized P3.6 million worth of dried marijuana leaves from four alleged drug traffickers during a sting operation in Betag, La Trinidad, Benguet, before noon on Wednesday, May 7.

One of the four suspects, whose identity was withheld by authorities pending the filing of formal drug charges with the Benguet Prosecutor’s Office, was arrested after selling 30 tubular-shaped packs, approximately 30 kilograms, of dried marijuana leaves with stalks.

His cohorts, whose identities were also withheld, were caught aboard a black Toyota Fortuner SUV loaded with marijuana. They will likewise face illegal drug charges, according to PDEA-Cordillera Director Derrick Carreon.

Carreon hinted that two of the suspects are from Santol, La Union, while the other two are residents of Tublay, Benguet.