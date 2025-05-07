^

Criminal gang leader killed in Maguindanao del Norte shootout

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 6:23pm
Criminal gang leader killed in Maguindanao del Norte shootout
The two M16 assault rifles and grenades found beside the cadaver of the slain criminal gang leader Kamlon Manardas Ragundo.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen, backed by members of the Philippine Marines, shot dead a 34-year-old leader of a notorious criminal gang in a gunfight in Barangay Panggao in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, May 5.

Local officials said on Tuesday, May 6, that the fatality, Kamlon Manardas Ragundo, and his followers who had escaped are wanted for more than a dozen criminal cases, including armed robbery, extortion, multiple murder and trafficking of narcotics that are pending in different courts in Cotabato City and in Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, had told reporters that agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, operatives from different PRO-BAR units and personnel of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 of the 1st Marine Brigade were to serve Ragundo and his companions multiple warrants of arrest, but he pulled out a gun and opened fire, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.

Barangay leaders had told reporters that agents of the CIDG Bangsamoro Regional Field Unit, PRO-BAR personnel and Marine servicemen felled Ragundo with rifle shots while about to throw at them a fragmentation grenade.

Ragundo’s companions managed to run away before CIDG agents could surround their location, according to barangay leaders.

Macapaz said they are thankful to Lt. Col. John Dela Cruz of the MBLT-2 and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II, commander ng 1st Marine Brigade, for having supported the supposedly peaceful attempt to serve Ragundo and his companions warrants for their arrest that turned awry when they refused to cooperate.

Macapaz said CIDG agents found two M16 assault rifles and two fragmentation grenades beside Ragundo's cadaver.

Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
