^

Nation

P103.3-M worth cigarettes seized in Region 9 since January

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 8:10pm
P103.3-M worth cigarettes seized in Region 9 since January
A police investigator examines a large volume of Indonesian-made cigarettes seized during a recent anti-smuggling operation in Region 9.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Police units have seized P103.3 million worth of imported cigarettes in anti-smuggling operations conducted since January across three provinces and five cities in Region 9, officials announced on Wednesday, May 7.

Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of the Police Regional Office-9, and local executives in areas under his jurisdiction were quoted in radio reports in Cotabato City on Wednesday morning as saying that the P103.3 million worth of contraband had been turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.  

The imported cigarettes, made in Indonesia, were confiscated by operatives of different PRO-9 units in separate operations in the past 12 weeks in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur and in the cities of Zamboanga, Dapitan, Dipolog, Pagadian and Isabela.

Rodolfo was quoted in radio reports as saying that he and his subordinate officers assigned to the three provinces and five cities under PRO-9 are thankful to local government officials and legitimate merchants for helping prevent the circulation of Indonesian-made cigarettes in Region 9.

The imported cigarettes confiscated in anti-smuggling operations in the past four months were brought into Region 9 by seafaring smugglers from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi using small boats, many of which are now impounded at seaside police detachments and stations of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Rodolfo said credit for the seizure of the P103.3 million worth of imported cigarettes by their personnel in different areas in Region 9 in recent weeks partly goes to tipsters who had provided information about smuggling activities in their respective barangays, enabling them to promptly embark on anti-smuggling operations that yielded positive results.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7 private entities unite for safe, clean polls in BARMM

7 private entities unite for safe, clean polls in BARMM

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Seven big organizations espousing good governance, human rights and Muslim-Christian solidarity had established an election...
Nation
fbtw
Vlogger charged over fake news

Vlogger charged over fake news

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
 Criminal charges were filed yesterday against a vlogger for allegedly spreading false information about a supposed police...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec summons Erice, Teodoro couple

Comelec summons Erice, Teodoro couple

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
For uttering discriminatory remarks, former Caloocan congressman Edgar Erice may be barred from running as representative...
Nation
fbtw
Study for relocation of Zamboanga airport underway

Study for relocation of Zamboanga airport underway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
 The Department of Transportation  is laying the bedrock for the relocation of the airport in Zamboanga, bidding...
Nation
fbtw
More poll bets issued show-cause orders, disqualified

More poll bets issued show-cause orders, disqualified

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
With only a few more days left before the May 12 polls, the Commission on Elections has disqualified a gubernatorial aspirant...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOTr: 4.3 million commuters benefit from free train rides

DOTr: 4.3 million commuters benefit from free train rides

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
Nearly 4.3 million passengers availed themselves of free rides on three rail lines in Metro Manila from April 30 to May 3...
Nation
fbtw
Team formed to probe journalist&rsquo;s slay

Team formed to probe journalist’s slay

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
The Department of Justice  has formed a special investigation team to probe the killing of former mayor and veteran journalist...
Nation
fbtw
Hot, humid weather to persist

Hot, humid weather to persist

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
 The easterlies will continue to bring hot and humid weather even as a low-pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig government to take over facilities in Embo barangays

Taguig government to take over facilities in Embo barangays

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Taguig RTC issued a 72-hour temporary restraining order barring the Makati City government from interfering with Taguig’s...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in heinous crimes nabbed while in hospital

Suspect in heinous crimes nabbed while in hospital

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen are now guarding tightly in a hospital in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte a patient wanted for multiple murder...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with