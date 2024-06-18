Remains of 3 OFWs back from Kuwait

Kuwaiti security forces gather at a building which was ingulfed by fire, in Kuwait City, on June 12, 2024. More than 35 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said.

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a fire that struck a residential building in Kuwait arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The OFWs were identified as Jesus Lopez of Pangasinan, Edwin Petras Petilla and Jeffrey Fabrigas Cayubay.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnel Ignacio and Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with the families of the OFWs.