Remains of 3 OFWs back from Kuwait
June 18, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a fire that struck a residential building in Kuwait arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The OFWs were identified as Jesus Lopez of Pangasinan, Edwin Petras Petilla and Jeffrey Fabrigas Cayubay.
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnel Ignacio and Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with the families of the OFWs.
