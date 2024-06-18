Quezon City hall now solar-powered

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is planning to fully solarize city-owned buildings to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy and promote climate action initiatives.

Hundreds of solar panels were recently installed at the city hall’s three main buildings, with at least 1,000 panels set for installation in other city-owned buildings, hospitals and schools.

“In Quezon City, we aim to prioritize reducing energy demand through efficient building solutions and transitioning to renewable energy sources in all of our city-owned infrastructures,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Almost 600 photovoltaic solar panels are currently installed in major buildings at the city hall complex. The 15-floor main building has 180 solar panels, the treasury building has 290 panels and the legislative building has 108 panels.

City engineer Dale Perral said the solar-powered buildings can save up to P1.5 million in electrical expenses yearly, as well as reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 125 tons.

The savings can be used to maintain and rehabilitate six daycare centers or four healthcare centers every year, city hall said.

Some 1,000 solar panels will be installed this year in city-owned hospitals and schools, including the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, Quezon City General Hospital, Culiat Elementary School, Culiat High School, Judge Feliciano Belmonte Sr. HS, New Era HS and Tandang Sora ES.

“We assure the public that all infrastructure projects under Mayor Belmonte’s administration are top of the line in terms of quality and following the highest engineering standards,” Perral said.