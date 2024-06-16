^

Man shot dead in Las Piñas

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2024 | 12:00am
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A 48-year-old man was shot dead by two still unidentified assailants in Las Piñas on Friday night.

In a report, the Southern Police District said the victim and the assailants were on a motorcycle when they pulled over at the corner of Peras and Santol streets in Barangay Talon Singko at around 8:20 p.m.

The assailants reportedly shot the victim thrice before fleeing toward Sampaloc street in Barangay Talon Singko, police said.

A follow-up operation is being conducted for the identification and apprehension of the assailants.

