Man shot dead in Las Piñas

In a report, the Southern Police District said the victim and the assailants were on a motorcycle when they pulled over at the corner of Peras and Santol streets in Barangay Talon Singko at around 8:20 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A 48-year-old man was shot dead by two still unidentified assailants in Las Piñas on Friday night.

The assailants reportedly shot the victim thrice before fleeing toward Sampaloc street in Barangay Talon Singko, police said.

A follow-up operation is being conducted for the identification and apprehension of the assailants.