Go visits PCMC’s cancer patients

The Philippine Star
June 15, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go visited patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City on June 12.

Go, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, said spending the day at the PCMC is a continuation of a tradition of visiting children with cancer that began years ago in Davao City alongside former president Rodrigo Duterte.

As chair of the Senate health committee, Go said this was an opportunity for him to determine what other assistance he could provide to the hospital and its patients. During his visit, children shared their stories.

Among them was John Paul Cuilao, a boy who met Go in 2018, when he was then the special assistant to the president.

Cuilao said he met Go when he was still receiving treatment for cancer and he is now cancer-free.

“Thank you for the continued support for the Touch of Love group,” the boy said.

Touch of Love is a non-profit organization founded in 2018 with Go’s support after Cuilao expressed his vision to encourage and give hope to other children battling cancer.

A total of 81 cancer patients and Malasakit Center beneficiaries received food packs, snacks, toys, and financial assistance from Go during his visit. Parents and selected staff also received gift boxes, basketballs and volleyballs.

