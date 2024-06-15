Statutory rape suspect falls

Mark Jayson Bargo, 37, was collared by operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s criminal investigation and detection unit in Barangay Sauyo at around 2 p.m., QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said.

MANILA, Philippines — The third most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested on Thursday.

Bargo was served a warrant of arrest issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 86 for two counts of statutory rape and violating Republic Act 7610 or the anti-child abuse law.

Maranan did not disclose other details on Bargo’s cases, which are non-bailable offenses.