Statutory rape suspect falls

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Statutory rape suspect falls
Mark Jayson Bargo, 37, was collared by operatives of the Quezon City Police District's criminal investigation and detection unit in Barangay Sauyo at around 2 p.m., QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said.
MANILA, Philippines — The third most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested on Thursday.

Mark Jayson Bargo, 37, was collared by operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s criminal investigation and detection unit in Barangay Sauyo at around 2 p.m., QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said.

Bargo was served a warrant of arrest issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 86 for two counts of statutory rape and violating Republic Act 7610 or the anti-child abuse law.

Maranan did not disclose other details on Bargo’s cases, which are non-bailable offenses.

