Advocates alarmed by rumored plan to 'remove' Taguig protected bike lanes

Facebook page Manila Bike Commuter rides his bicycle along Lawton Avenue to see if the Taguig City local government unit had started the dismantling of its protected bike lanes.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobility advocates have expressed alarm over recent reports that the Taguig City local government unit (LGU) plans to remove the protected bike lanes on Lawton Avenue, a move that could spell disaster for cyclists, according to the group.

In an open letter to Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, the group asked if the rumors were true, saying that the bike lanes have yet to be inaugurated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the local government unit.

"Is this true Mayor Lani? We hope not. Didn't the LGU just celebrate the World Bicycle Day last June 3?" asked the group on Friday in Filipino.

"How will the probinsyudad commit to being 'bike-friendly' if you'll just demolish the protected bike lane?"

We Move as One Coalition also asked if the Taguig LGU even held a public consultation for the city's 19,000 cyclists.

The group said that six cyclists have died on the streets of Taguig from 2016 to 2021 due to hazards in the road. The data reportedly excluded over 378 who were injured during the time period.

They also reminded Cayetano that any LGU attempting to remove protected bike lanes would be acting against the law, especially since it was a national project situated on a national road and funded by the national budget.

"How many more should die or be left injured in Taguig before we put up protected bike lanes? It's high time that we make our roads safer for [cyclists] to encourage everyone to take up riding," the group said.

"Mayor Lani, we will wait for your reply to this letter. Heavy traffic can only be solved if everyone will help each other to make the roads safer for everyone."

"We hope to speak with you on on the matter so that there would be no need for us to file for a 'cease and desist letter' should any removal of the bollard or barrier take place in Lawton Avenue."

The open letter was released by the group just four days after the city's Mobility Office and Traffic Management Office boasted about installing 100 new bicycle racks in various schools in Taguig.

Philstar.com had already reached out to Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano regarding the matter but she has yet to reply.