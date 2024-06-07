^

Nation

P3.4-M worth of cannabis found abandoned along Benguet roadside

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 7:52pm
P3.4-M worth of cannabis found abandoned along Benguet roadside
Cannabis plant
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

LA TRINIDAD Benguet — Patrolling policemen from the La Trinidad police station stumbled upon some P3.4 million worth of cannabis stalks, abandoned by the roadside along the Shilan-Lamut Road in Benguet on Friday.

Tucked inside two chute sacks, La Trinidad police Chief Lt. Col. Benson Macliing said that patrol policemen noticed the sacks at around 12:45 p.m. today.

Macliing said that they found the contraband when they checked the two sacks they earlier assumed to be garbage left by somebody.

The policemen immediately brought the sacks of marijuana stalks to the drug laboratory for documentation.

The estimated worth of the cannabis is placed at P3,480,000.

An investigation was lauched to identify the people who left the cannabis.

vuukle comment

BENGUET

CANNABIS

LA TRINIDAD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Priest in Tondo church row suspended

Priest in Tondo church row suspended

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday suspended a priest reportedly involved in an altercation with a bishop inside a church...
Nation
fbtw
Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections said that it had found the missing person deprived of liberty in one of the facilities of the New...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged Chinese spy moved to Camp Crame

Alleged Chinese spy moved to Camp Crame

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The Chinese man who was held with hacking devices and suspected to be engaged in spying has been transferred to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs player, employees involved in bingo scam

Raps filed vs player, employees involved in bingo scam

11 hours ago
The operator of one of the country's biggest mall-based bingo games has filed estafa charges against a BingoPlus player and...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Leader of police kidnap gang identified&rsquo;

‘Leader of police kidnap gang identified’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
A Filipino posing as an officer of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping of two Chinese in Pasay...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ: Case vs Ayala road rage suspect &lsquo;airtight&rsquo;

DOJ: Case vs Ayala road rage suspect ‘airtight’

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Following a fatal road rage incident along the EDSA-Ayala tunnel last week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
P9.1 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

P9.1 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Illegal drugs valued at P9.1 billion that were seized in various operations this year were destroyed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Lightning kills 6 in CL

Lightning kills 6 in CL

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
Six people died after they were struck by lightning in Pulilan, Bulacan and in Pampanga.
Nation
fbtw
Kidnapped Chinese tortured in POGO hub

Kidnapped Chinese tortured in POGO hub

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
A Chinese kidnapped in Pasay City on Monday has been tortured in a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pam...
Nation
fbtw
Rains fail to fill Angat Dam

Rains fail to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 21 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam continued to drop yesterday despite heavy rainfall in its watershed and parts of Bulacan on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with