P3.4-M worth of cannabis found abandoned along Benguet roadside

LA TRINIDAD Benguet — Patrolling policemen from the La Trinidad police station stumbled upon some P3.4 million worth of cannabis stalks, abandoned by the roadside along the Shilan-Lamut Road in Benguet on Friday.

Tucked inside two chute sacks, La Trinidad police Chief Lt. Col. Benson Macliing said that patrol policemen noticed the sacks at around 12:45 p.m. today.

Macliing said that they found the contraband when they checked the two sacks they earlier assumed to be garbage left by somebody.

The policemen immediately brought the sacks of marijuana stalks to the drug laboratory for documentation.

The estimated worth of the cannabis is placed at P3,480,000.

An investigation was lauched to identify the people who left the cannabis.